Judging the cattle by happypat
Judging the cattle

Main ring cattle judging.
Nowhere near as many cattle entered this year. In fact it’s been diminishing every year sadly.
A combination of much larger farms, perhaps not the same family pride, the time it takes & cost.
The cattle tents used to be packed with cattle & their families but no longer.

Three good things:
1. A haircut so much cooler.
2. Fish & chip supper just because we were out in the village but price has gone up massively.
3. A present of a lovely pot with yellow dahlias to go in the garden.
20th July 2022 20th Jul 22

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
julia ace
Smart looking Ayrshire's .. same thing happening here st shows only the survivor's of the original families still showing.. know one had the time?
Leaders look smart in their blue and white..
July 20th, 2022  
