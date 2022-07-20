Judging the cattle

Main ring cattle judging.

Nowhere near as many cattle entered this year. In fact it’s been diminishing every year sadly.

A combination of much larger farms, perhaps not the same family pride, the time it takes & cost.

The cattle tents used to be packed with cattle & their families but no longer.



Three good things:

1. A haircut so much cooler.

2. Fish & chip supper just because we were out in the village but price has gone up massively.

3. A present of a lovely pot with yellow dahlias to go in the garden.