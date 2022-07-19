The Wigan Ukulele Band plus extra!

This twenty strong band were the best thing in the show!

I never thought much about ukuleles before associating them with George Formby but they were just brilliant.

They played most of the day in the refreshment tent with only an hour off for lunch & a couple of shorter breaks.

There was a girl singer too & there was plenty of banter so not all instrument playing.

This woman was itching to get up & dance & when she did she was excellent!



Posting early as Dot & I are going to see Elvis this evening.



I hope everyone is bearing up in this heat….37degC when I got in my car this morning for a quick trip to the shops.

