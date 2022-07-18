Crowds ….too much & too hot!!

Just some of the crowds watching the tractor pull at the show. You can see how many in just this small area. Sunday was even more crowded.

It everyone’s cup of tea & certainly I had no interest in this part of the show ground…I was on route to my friend who was in the history tent which you can see at the far side.

The two guys you can see chatting there are part of the theatre demonstrations.

Well know in the cookery & food world, Graham Kirkham of Mrs Kirkhams farmhouse cheeses & Phil Vickery the Good Morning TV show chef.

They had just given a very lively demonstration each & were here unwinding.



Three good things:

1. Nothing to do today….thankfully as it’s so hot!

2. Leftovers from last nights meal out…we came home with salmon, various salad stuff & two meringues.

3. A freshly mown lawn.