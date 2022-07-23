Previous
Three skinny brothers…. by happypat
Photo 3913

Three skinny brothers….

One put his T shirt back on but they were all noticeably skinny….all very alike, that’s mum on the left.
There were a lot of bare backs around that hot day!
Watching the tractor pulling!

Three good things:
1. Jack fitted the new sound bar to our TV. Such a massive difference, I can actually hear what they are saying without looking at the screen & no need for subtitles!
2. A large pot of flowers delivered this morning!
The postman also delivered a box from my sister in Norfolk. I could open it as it’s wrapped up properly in beautiful material….she’s a class act!
23rd July 2022

July 23rd, 2022  
