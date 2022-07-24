Previous
The hand that feeds! by happypat
Photo 3914

The hand that feeds!

All dogs gravitate to Harry as they know he’s good for a titbit!
Lydia’s friend Beth called today & we all had a bbq.
She brought her young rough haired dachshund Millie with her, it didn’t take long for it to find out who the feeder was!

Three good things:
1. Family here for a BBQ ….the start of a couple of party days!
2. A lovely new lamp & a very useful room temperature gage.
3. Connie & Millie had never met before but really enjoyed each other’s company.

I might be a bit absent over the next couple of days…I have a lot on!! Nice things!
24th July 2022 24th Jul 22

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1072% complete

View this month »

Granny7(Denise) ace
Great action shot
July 24th, 2022  
Dianne
Those two know who to beg food from. A cute shot. Enjoy your social few days.
July 24th, 2022  
