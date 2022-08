Top of the hill!

We’ve been to a place called Molly Gallivans today.

A traditional heritage farm.

We climbed to the top of the track overlooking the valley.

Ten of us made it to the top out of 26…we were pleased with ourselves especially the blind lady.

Amazing the way they lived years ago!

We had a sample of poitin…moonshine in other words!

It was strong but good! 🤣🤣🤣