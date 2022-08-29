Trim castle.

Just a quick upload tonight.

We are staying in the little town of Trim tonight.

A lovely hotel right opposite the castle!

There was a pre wedding party tonight on the roof terrace opposite the castle.

Never heard of a pre wedding party… about 100 there lots from the UK apparently!

Wedding tomorrow!



Trim Castle was used in the film Braveheart.



We have all had dinner together on this our last evening.

Our coach driver & his wife who has been with us too met some of her family who live nearby & Bernie our organiser met some family too.



Home tomorrow!