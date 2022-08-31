Man in a doorway

I can’t remember where I took this photo.

Ah I have just googled the street & it’s in Cork.

Quite a busy shopping place with vibrant buskers & street artists. I quite liked the cool guy in the doorway in his braces!

Thank you for your comments on my quickly loaded photos…even more so as I was doing no commenting myself!



Three good things:

1. Lots of photos in the bank!

2. We’ve had a brilliant week in Ireland. Weather just wonderful, no need to think if you need extra clothes.

3. So much laughter.