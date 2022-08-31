Previous
Man in a doorway by happypat
Man in a doorway

I can’t remember where I took this photo.
Ah I have just googled the street & it’s in Cork.
Quite a busy shopping place with vibrant buskers & street artists. I quite liked the cool guy in the doorway in his braces!
Thank you for your comments on my quickly loaded photos…even more so as I was doing no commenting myself!

Three good things:
1. Lots of photos in the bank!
2. We’ve had a brilliant week in Ireland. Weather just wonderful, no need to think if you need extra clothes.
3. So much laughter.
31st August 2022 31st Aug 22

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Lesley Aldridge ace
Great street scene, Oliver Plunkett was canonised in 1975 becoming the first Irish Saint in almost 700 hundred years! Amazing what you find on Google, I will have forgotten it by tomorrow!
August 31st, 2022  
