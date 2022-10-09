Previous
Giving us the eye! by happypat
Giving us the eye!

Face on…a young Alpaca!
He looks rather bad tempered I think!

Three good things:
1. No need to go our today…a chilly wind!
2. Sausage & mash for our evening meal.
3. The concert our grandson enjoyed is on BBC 4 just now ……Young musician of the year.
