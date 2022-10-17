Make over.

Some of you might possibly recognise this place…or perhaps not as it looks very different.

A letter had been delivered to our old address so on my walk today I decided to go & pick it up.

Interestingly the chap was in & was quite keen to show me the work they had done so far.

I of course I couldn’t possibly have taken any photos in the house but managed to take a couple outside before he came to the door.

This photo is looking north to the area where we had our raised bed & parked all the cars.

Completely transformed into a lawned area, I thought it was lovely.

The shadow isn’t helping but you get the gist!



Three good things:

1. The letter from America was a sympathy note for the death of the Queen….I was quite taken aback. A lovely thought!

2. We were invited out for lunch unexpectedly, a friend wanted help with a sofa delivery.

3. The tarmac people are coming again tomorrow, they have a cancellation so fingers crossed & weather right we could be finished on Saturday.