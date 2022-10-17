Make over.

Some of you might possibly recognise this place…or perhaps not as it looks very different.
A letter had been delivered to our old address so on my walk today I decided to go & pick it up.
Interestingly the chap was in & was quite keen to show me the work they had done so far.
I of course I couldn’t possibly have taken any photos in the house but managed to take a couple outside before he came to the door.
This photo is looking north to the area where we had our raised bed & parked all the cars.
Completely transformed into a lawned area, I thought it was lovely.
The shadow isn’t helping but you get the gist!
Three good things:
1. The letter from America was a sympathy note for the death of the Queen….I was quite taken aback. A lovely thought!
2. We were invited out for lunch unexpectedly, a friend wanted help with a sofa delivery.
3. The tarmac people are coming again tomorrow, they have a cancellation so fingers crossed & weather right we could be finished on Saturday.