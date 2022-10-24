New businesses

This used to be a very popular Italian restaurant quite a few years ago. It looks small from the front but it’s recently been sold & they have spent the last few weeks transforming into three businesses run by one family.

On the right there is a florist & gift shop called Pollen.

On the left a dog grooming parlour called Bristles & Paws.

Behind in the back area there is a soap & body stuff production line….not quite sure what that entails but that part is called The Pink Footed Goose.

They opened last Saturday apparently. Nothing doing when I walked past today but most of the shops are closed on a Monday in Great Eccleston.

I hope they do well!



Three good things:

1. We have had a real boost in the village with a refitted village super market, a new delicatessen, a new estate agency & these three new ventures! Going against the general grain of shop closures ….good luck to them all!

2. A bit of gardening this morning….pruning & tidying up.

3. We have moved our cars back on the drive, the tarmac is firm & ready.