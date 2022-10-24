Previous
Next
New businesses by happypat
Photo 4002

New businesses

This used to be a very popular Italian restaurant quite a few years ago. It looks small from the front but it’s recently been sold & they have spent the last few weeks transforming into three businesses run by one family.
On the right there is a florist & gift shop called Pollen.
On the left a dog grooming parlour called Bristles & Paws.
Behind in the back area there is a soap & body stuff production line….not quite sure what that entails but that part is called The Pink Footed Goose.
They opened last Saturday apparently. Nothing doing when I walked past today but most of the shops are closed on a Monday in Great Eccleston.
I hope they do well!

Three good things:
1. We have had a real boost in the village with a refitted village super market, a new delicatessen, a new estate agency & these three new ventures! Going against the general grain of shop closures ….good luck to them all!
2. A bit of gardening this morning….pruning & tidying up.
3. We have moved our cars back on the drive, the tarmac is firm & ready.
24th October 2022 24th Oct 22

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1096% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson
Good news all round Pat. especially with the new businesses opening up
October 24th, 2022  
Dianne
Neat names for those new businesses.
October 24th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise