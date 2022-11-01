Sign up
Photo 4010
Help yourself!
Quite a few of these free apples around, in boxes, buckets & bowls.
No one seems to be taking advantage of the offers.
Egg for sale at £1 per dozen.
Scout hut & Methodist Church signs.
Three good things:
1. The library van came!
2. Dustbin day!
3. Paul the window cleaner has been!
1st November 2022
1st Nov 22
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Tags
sale
,
walk
,
signs
,
apples
,
lane
Judith Johnson
Maybe the people in your area already have their own apple trees, Pat. Good to see your three good things are relatively simple, and as you say it's good to be grateful
November 1st, 2022
carol white
ace
Very nice.Perhaps everyone has an abundant supply
November 1st, 2022
Pat Knowles
ace
@busylady
@carolmw
Yes so many apples about this year…a glut!
November 1st, 2022
