Help yourself! by happypat
Photo 4010

Help yourself!

Quite a few of these free apples around, in boxes, buckets & bowls.
No one seems to be taking advantage of the offers.
Egg for sale at £1 per dozen.
Scout hut & Methodist Church signs.

Three good things:
1. The library van came!
2. Dustbin day!
3. Paul the window cleaner has been!
1st November 2022

Pat Knowles

happypat

Judith Johnson
Maybe the people in your area already have their own apple trees, Pat. Good to see your three good things are relatively simple, and as you say it's good to be grateful
November 1st, 2022  
carol white ace
Very nice.Perhaps everyone has an abundant supply
November 1st, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
@busylady @carolmw Yes so many apples about this year…a glut!
November 1st, 2022  
