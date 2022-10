Half a square in Great Eccleston.

I took this on the way back from my walk yesterday.

Here you can see half the village square in Great Eccleston.

My friend lives in the last house on the left.

Along that row is The White Bull pub, an office, the beauty salon, delicatessen, dentist & last on the far right is The Courtyard cafe.



Three good things:

1. I met up with a friend for lunch today.

2. We were over charged but noticed in time & they refunded us!

3. Less road works on the A6 today….no queuing!