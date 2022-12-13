Inside looking out

Just a catch up.
I’m feeling slightly better today thank you. My head feels clearer & not as muzzy & a little steadier on my feet.
I’ve had such interesting, helpful information , love & encouragement from the wonderful @onewing Babs! Thank you my friend we need people like you in our lives!
Very frosty as you can see, I love it especially when you have no need to venture out.
I sent this photo to our two sons in NZ who are experiencing summer.
Number two son said he was struggling with the heat, he’s outside running his fencing business so out in the sun all day.
Number one son showed it to our daughter in law & he said she was off to pack.
Lesley loves Christmas but missed the seasonal weather.
Mind you she’s not missing anything else…it’s all gloom & doom in the UK just now!
Roll on 2023!
Once more thank you very much for all your good wishes.