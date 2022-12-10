Christmas jumpers

Lydia & Connie in their Christmas jumpers today.



Lydia did the tree & Jack put me on audio books. Went up in the loft & took stuff back & got stuff down.

Cathy took me to the village shop….I took some persuading but it was nice to get out. She took my arm so I wouldn’t slip.

So very slippy & icy this morning. Our neighbour opposite slipped on her way to work in the maternity dept, hurt her back & then Harry was in the village & had to go & help a friend who had slipped on her drive. She’s still in A&E on a drip waiting. So many broken bones today.



Thank you again for all the lovely, thoughtful & kind messages so gratefully received!



No need to comment as it’s just an update.



I feel better than I did. Haven’t had a vertigo episode since Tuesday night so as long as I can keep those at bay I feel I’m healing. Still wobbly & inclined to get dizzy but I’m being really careful not to aggravate things by not much TV & no reading.

I will get there!! 🥰🥰❤️