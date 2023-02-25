All lined up……..four wheelbarrows.

We’ve had the top coat of tarmac on our drive this morning.

The men arrived about 7.30am ready to get cracking as soon as the tarmac waggon arrived. They had to partially close the road as it’s narrow & not much room to get past!

Six cups of tea first thing but they all worked hard & by the time we set off for a 70th birthday meal near Kendal at 11.30 they had finished.



Lovely celebration for a friend, sixty of us but my word I feel I do t want to eat again for a week!



It’s been a long day with not much sleep last night for an unknown usual reason but no chance to catch up this morning!! I’m tired tonight!