Morning dog walk

Cathy & I took Connie for a walk along our usual route this morning. The weather was calm & pleasant with a bit of sun.

I did have a river view but there was t much to see, at least here you have a sheep or two.

This afternoon I went to the a Lady Farmers monthly meeting & it was called Cake, Chat & Games.

Three teams had to take turns trying to put marbles in the hole in a clay flower pot with a fork…..harder than you think!



This photo was actually take last week but the the same walk.