Previous
Next
Preston Curling Club by happypat
Photo 4075

Preston Curling Club

I met a friend for a coffee this morning at the Flower Bowl, part of Barton Grange Garden Centre.
The curling Club were having a game & enjoying themselves. Quite a skill to it too.

I’ve posted in black & white for once, I still prefer it in colour to be honest but thought I would have a change!

I’ve planted some primula plants in our front wall.
2nd March 2023 2nd Mar 23

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1116% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

julia ace
I always like colour as well and hard for me to convert, but this is a good choice .. makes you look at the whole image rather being distracted by colours..
March 2nd, 2023  
carol white ace
Great capture, suits the b/w image
March 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise