Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4075
Preston Curling Club
I met a friend for a coffee this morning at the Flower Bowl, part of Barton Grange Garden Centre.
The curling Club were having a game & enjoying themselves. Quite a skill to it too.
I’ve posted in black & white for once, I still prefer it in colour to be honest but thought I would have a change!
I’ve planted some primula plants in our front wall.
2nd March 2023
2nd Mar 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
4883
photos
135
followers
121
following
1116% complete
View this month »
4068
4069
4070
4071
4072
4073
4074
4075
Latest from all albums
805
4070
4071
4072
4073
4074
806
4075
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
2nd March 2023 11:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
coffee
,
flower
,
bowl
,
friend
,
curling
julia
ace
I always like colour as well and hard for me to convert, but this is a good choice .. makes you look at the whole image rather being distracted by colours..
March 2nd, 2023
carol white
ace
Great capture, suits the b/w image
March 2nd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close