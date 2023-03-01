The optician kindly took this photo for me this morning.
I explained about 365 & she was quite fascinated.
This machine is a very new invention. It was designed by an engineer whose five year old son had a detached retina which was not detected even though he’d had regular eye checks.
His son went blind in that eye so the father spent ten years designing this amazing machine!
A test on this machine cost £39 but I fell it worth it!
I have chosen some glasses, completely different from my old ones!
Took your advice @phil_howcroft
You will have to post a photo of you wearing your new glasses when you get them.