Two years ago today! by happypat
Photo 4077

Two years ago today!

Jack has just sent me this photo.
Loading our furniture up into the storage facility ready for moving.

Time goes by so quickly.
6th March 2023 6th Mar 23

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1116% complete

View this month »

Dawn ace
A big job moving
March 6th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
What a difference a year (or two) makes. You have achieved such a lot in those two years.Sit back and enjoy the results!
March 6th, 2023  
Babs ace
Wow is it two years since you moved. Doesn't time fly.
March 6th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
@onewing @busylady @Dawn

Glad that’s all over but we took it in our stride when we look back.
March 6th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
Good to have all that behind you! I bet you never regret moving!
March 6th, 2023  
