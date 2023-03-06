Sign up
Photo 4077
Two years ago today!
Jack has just sent me this photo.
Loading our furniture up into the storage facility ready for moving.
Time goes by so quickly.
6th March 2023
6th Mar 23
Pat Knowles
Dawn
ace
A big job moving
March 6th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
What a difference a year (or two) makes. You have achieved such a lot in those two years.Sit back and enjoy the results!
March 6th, 2023
Babs
ace
Wow is it two years since you moved. Doesn't time fly.
March 6th, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
@onewing
@busylady
@Dawn
Glad that’s all over but we took it in our stride when we look back.
March 6th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
Good to have all that behind you! I bet you never regret moving!
March 6th, 2023
Glad that’s all over but we took it in our stride when we look back.