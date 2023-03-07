If you’re happy & you know it clap your hands……

A visit to the library this afternoon.
It was very busy!
This group of children & mums were singing away in the kids part & in the next room about ten ladies were knitting. On the way out in another room there was a meeting going on….looked like a council meeting.
The library also advertises itself as a warm & friendly place to come & spend time!
About two of us actually choosing books!
I had to secretly take this photo through the shelves as I doubt it would have been allowed!
Lovely to see a library so busy with people. Love your picture of people enjoying the space in there. Very good to see.
Pat the secret agent lurking between the books..