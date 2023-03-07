Previous
If you’re happy & you know it clap your hands…… by happypat
Photo 4078

If you’re happy & you know it clap your hands……

A visit to the library this afternoon.
It was very busy!
This group of children & mums were singing away in the kids part & in the next room about ten ladies were knitting. On the way out in another room there was a meeting going on….looked like a council meeting.
The library also advertises itself as a warm & friendly place to come & spend time!

About two of us actually choosing books!

I had to secretly take this photo through the shelves as I doubt it would have been allowed!

7th March 2023 7th Mar 23

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1117% complete

Casablanca ace
Now I am going to be singing that song!!
Lovely to see a library so busy with people. Love your picture of people enjoying the space in there. Very good to see.
March 7th, 2023  
julia ace
A busy library.. good to hear it not the stuffy place of past when everyone got 'shooshed'..
Pat the secret agent lurking between the books..
March 7th, 2023  
Dianne
Libraries are so different nowdays and so good they are being used for a variety of activities. You seem to be getting out and about more, so that is good news.
March 7th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Neat
March 7th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice candid shot
March 7th, 2023  
