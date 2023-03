Flowers in a telephone box.

Our lovely red telephone boxes…..most of them not in working order but used in other various ways. This one seems to have a few flowers decorating it but some have books in them…a sort of free local book exchange.

We have a few round here & I'm so glad they are leaving them standing….the mobile phone has made them redundant!



This one is outside the main post office in Garstang where they sort the letters & parcels & the post vans are all parked up here ready for delivering our post.



St Thomas’s church in the background.