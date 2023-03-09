The return of the ducks

Last winter Harry fed two ducks. They flew in everyday sometimes twice. All of a sudden in the Spring they disappeared…..babies we thought. Never saw them again until this morning.

The same two with friend or grown up baby but they knew the routine & exactly where they were fed.

It was lovely to see them again.



It was snowing slightly & bitterly cold as I walked to the village for my hair cut at 8.40am this morning……early for me these days!