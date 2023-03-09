Previous
The return of the ducks by happypat
Photo 4080

The return of the ducks

Last winter Harry fed two ducks. They flew in everyday sometimes twice. All of a sudden in the Spring they disappeared…..babies we thought. Never saw them again until this morning.
The same two with friend or grown up baby but they knew the routine & exactly where they were fed.
It was lovely to see them again.

It was snowing slightly & bitterly cold as I walked to the village for my hair cut at 8.40am this morning……early for me these days!
9th March 2023 9th Mar 23

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1117% complete

Beryl Lloyd ace
How lovely for you to see the ducks again ! I am sure they will be coming daily for their meals again! It was an early start Pat, I should have had my hair cut today but not till 12 noon. but I had a phone call from Lynne , cancelling her home visit due to the weather - there was quite a lot of snow and still snowing hard at that time!
March 9th, 2023  
Dawn ace
How lovely to have visit again Pat
March 9th, 2023  
Sue Cooper ace
How lovely Pat. I love ducks. We have a pair that have visited each year for the last three years but we haven't seen them yet this year. Fav.
March 9th, 2023  
Kitty Hawke ace
How lovely to have them returning.
March 9th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Oh how lovely! 🦆🦆🦆
March 9th, 2023  
carol white ace
A lovely surprise for you
March 9th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice capture
March 9th, 2023  
bkb in the city
How nice that they have returned
March 9th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
@bkbinthecity @joansmor @casablanca @cutekitty @susiemc @casablanca @cutekitty @susiemc @Dawn

We were delighted to see them fly in! Couldn’t believe it really!
March 9th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
@beryl I’m usually still in my dressing gown at 9am these days. My appointment was 9am but I can get moving when needed! I expect it’s bad weather over your way, thank goodness no snow lying here.
March 9th, 2023  
