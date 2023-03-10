Previous
Footsteps by happypat
Photo 4081

Footsteps

These are the visiting ducks footprints this morning they came at 6.30am.
Too early by far so we although Harry was up he didn’t venture outside…..thought they would come back at their usual time but no sign of them today.

Perhaps tomorrow at a better time?
10th March 2023 10th Mar 23

Pat Knowles

@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
PhotoCrazy ace
Cool pic! Just so strange since it's 80+ herre in Florida!
March 10th, 2023  
julia ace
Oh my gosh looking a bit cold.. guess the ducks are in a cosy place..
March 10th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely to look out at the snow covered land and see the footprints and try to decide who has been visiting!! Perhaps they will have their body clocks in tune with the retired humans tomorrow Pat !!
March 10th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
Still so cold there and its halfway through March! The ducks will have got cold feet!
March 10th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Looks very chilly Pat a nice shot , do stay warm
March 10th, 2023  
Babs ace
Oh dear must have been a bit cold for them. Pity they didn't come back later. At least most of our regular wildlife visitors come at reasonable hours.
March 10th, 2023  
