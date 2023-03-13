Pot hole mender…..taken through a window.

Funny I mentioned pot holes yesterday because today the council turned up to fill in all pot holes deeper than 3 inches I think…….the one outside our house was not deep enough but Harry happened to see them arrive & was out like a shot to ask them to fill it in. It had got deeper since they marked them all but hadn’t got the magic white ring round it!!

They fixed it….joked it would cost us £30 but we ignored that!

The road is marginally better plus our Chancellor of the Exchequer has announced he is putting £200 million into the war on potholes!

We will believe it when we see it!



I think I must be sending vibes out!! 🤣🤣