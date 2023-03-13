Previous
Pot hole mender…..taken through a window. by happypat
Photo 4083

Pot hole mender…..taken through a window.

Funny I mentioned pot holes yesterday because today the council turned up to fill in all pot holes deeper than 3 inches I think…….the one outside our house was not deep enough but Harry happened to see them arrive & was out like a shot to ask them to fill it in. It had got deeper since they marked them all but hadn’t got the magic white ring round it!!
They fixed it….joked it would cost us £30 but we ignored that!
The road is marginally better plus our Chancellor of the Exchequer has announced he is putting £200 million into the war on potholes!
We will believe it when we see it!

I think I must be sending vibes out!! 🤣🤣
julia ace
Well you are lucky to get pot hole repairs.. We seem to get as far as the spray markings ... leave it till the spray fades mark again.. leave it.. and so on.. Must be a universal problem.
March 13th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Wow you are indeed lucky a nice working candid
March 13th, 2023  
Dianne
Great they are being mended - send Harry our way so he can organise the big potholes to be mended outside our front gate…
March 13th, 2023  
