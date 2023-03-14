Previous
Interlopers by happypat
Photo 4084

Interlopers

The ducks have overstepped the mark today!

We are a bit fed up with them. Last year they behaved impeccably but this year they are pushy & greedy.
Never satisfied they are demanding feeding & attention nearly all day. Last year after feeding they flew off but this year they are almost knocking on the window.
They have made a pond in the middle of the lawn with their beaks & tonight they are sitting in the middle of the garden….looks like they have moved in!
That would all be OK but tonight for the first time we saw a rat where we feed them.
Hens down the road so we have been very careful not to leave any food out….very disappointed to see that!
Something will have to be done! 🫢😱
14th March 2023 14th Mar 23

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so
Photo Details

Kitty Hawke ace
haha.....Lunch ??????????? (just joking) :)
March 14th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Haha no not really I guess they are making a mess a nice shot though
March 14th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
@cutekitty well there’s a thought……🤣🤣🤣🤣
March 14th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
@Dawn Well they haven’t pooped on the decking yet but they will do! 😨😫
March 14th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
What a shame, I suppose any birds/ animals can become a nuisance.
March 14th, 2023  
Sue Cooper ace
Oh dear! Your description of events did make me smile though. Ducks can make a terrible mess.
March 14th, 2023  
Lesley ace
It’s a lovely shot of these cheeky blighters
March 14th, 2023  
