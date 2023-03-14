Interlopers

The ducks have overstepped the mark today!



We are a bit fed up with them. Last year they behaved impeccably but this year they are pushy & greedy.

Never satisfied they are demanding feeding & attention nearly all day. Last year after feeding they flew off but this year they are almost knocking on the window.

They have made a pond in the middle of the lawn with their beaks & tonight they are sitting in the middle of the garden….looks like they have moved in!

That would all be OK but tonight for the first time we saw a rat where we feed them.

Hens down the road so we have been very careful not to leave any food out….very disappointed to see that!

Something will have to be done! 🫢😱