Life saver

This new defibrillator has appeared just down the road from us.

We have all had letters telling us how to access it…..hopefully it will just be something no one needs to use!



Three good things:

1. The above.

2. Another showing tonight of the lovely animation The Boy the Fox & the Horse….delightful.

3. I stayed up until the very end of the Masters Golf Tournament last night & enjoyed it all.