Hard to think of what to post today.
No photo although I have been out today. I walked to the hairdressers & then on to the pharmacy to leave our prescriptions. On the way back I popped into see a friend & have a cup of tea & slice of walnut cake.

I have had my hair cut really short but no photo of that as I need to get used to it plus I only like it when I’ve washed & dried it myself.
I like to dry it with my head upside down …well sort of!!

Three good things:
1. I sent for a new pair of jeans, they fit really well.
2. Am I too old for jeans ….surly not but some might say I am!
3. I’m reading a very good book after the block buster I’ve just finished.
An early book by Lucinda Riley. A real change for her as it’s a murder mystery.
