Lady Dodd. by happypat
Photo 4109

Lady Dodd.

Four of us had a day out today.
Shopping at the big Marks & Spencer’s near Warrington first then onto Hale Village Hall to listen to a talk by Ken Dodds widow.
One of us used to live in Hale so as it was a fund raising event for Marie Curie nurses it meant a good cause.
I must say the talk was only OK…….she spoke too fast & kept turning her head & muttering…I nearly fell asleep!

We once went to see Ken Dodd at the Opera House in Blackpool & we had to leave before the finish as he never knew when to stop?
A comedian if you haven’t heard of him.

A very nice shop though & a purchase of three new shirts I liked.
The traffic coming home was a nightmare & Brenda who knows the roads well cut down a one way slip road & escaped!
The Grand National but I don’t think that was the reason for the queueing but have read since there were protesters sitting on the M57.

This is Lady Dodd.
15th April 2023 15th Apr 23

Pat Knowles


@happypat
Year 13 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1125% complete

Cathy Donohoue
Sounds like a fun day, except for the speaker. I have trouble hearing and if someone mutters they lose me completely.
April 15th, 2023  
Joan Robillard
Nice capture
April 15th, 2023  
Dawn
A nice shot
April 15th, 2023  
