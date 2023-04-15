Lady Dodd.

Four of us had a day out today.

Shopping at the big Marks & Spencer’s near Warrington first then onto Hale Village Hall to listen to a talk by Ken Dodds widow.

One of us used to live in Hale so as it was a fund raising event for Marie Curie nurses it meant a good cause.

I must say the talk was only OK…….she spoke too fast & kept turning her head & muttering…I nearly fell asleep!



We once went to see Ken Dodd at the Opera House in Blackpool & we had to leave before the finish as he never knew when to stop?

A comedian if you haven’t heard of him.



A very nice shop though & a purchase of three new shirts I liked.

The traffic coming home was a nightmare & Brenda who knows the roads well cut down a one way slip road & escaped!

The Grand National but I don’t think that was the reason for the queueing but have read since there were protesters sitting on the M57.



This is Lady Dodd.