The Pinfold

This small stone walled area is a historic part of Great Eccleston.

You can see the yellow sign behind where there are some new recently built houses. The builder bought the land including The Pinfold.

To his credit he has renovated it & planted flowers & baskets & made it into a really nice place to sit. .

Unfortunately I’ve never seen anyone sitting in it although I did today. It needs another bench as this is the only one & the plant & jeans are taking up a bit of room.

It gave me quite a shock when in saw it.



The Pinfold was used as a holding pen for animals.



Harry isn’t too well today after his day in hospital, he will be better tomorrow I’m sure.