Previous
Photo 4169
Birthday
Harry’s birthday today.
Happily he’s feeling much better than he was yesterday. He’s eaten today & had some birthday cake.
Lots of cards & some solar lights for under the trees……chocolate too!
It’s been a lovely day under the circumstances.
Connie know who feeds her!
24th June 2023
24th Jun 23
1
1
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 13 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
4979
photos
130
followers
119
following
1142% complete
4162
4163
4164
4165
4166
4167
4168
4169
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
24th June 2023 1:42pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
Glad he was well enough to enjoy it. Nice pic and Connie with her eye on treats 🥰🐾
June 24th, 2023
