Glastonbury & birthday cards

Harry & I watched Elton John at Glastonbury last night.

Neither of us are Elton fans or have been drawn to festivals but I must say we enjoyed every minute of Elton’s show last night.

For a 76 year old to sing & play the piano for two hours like that was excellent plus his voice was still quite strong….we were impressed!



Out to lunch today with my friend Dot. Charlie’s grandma if anyone remembers.

It cost us almost £50……just a light lunch, a pudding & a G&T each…….it will be lunch at one if our houses next time! Can’t see eating out places doing well at that price…..the place was busy though.



A visit from Lydia tonight so late posting. So lovely to see her. Garth mowed the grass!