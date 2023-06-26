Previous
Glastonbury & birthday cards

Harry & I watched Elton John at Glastonbury last night.
Neither of us are Elton fans or have been drawn to festivals but I must say we enjoyed every minute of Elton’s show last night.
For a 76 year old to sing & play the piano for two hours like that was excellent plus his voice was still quite strong….we were impressed!

Out to lunch today with my friend Dot. Charlie’s grandma if anyone remembers.
It cost us almost £50……just a light lunch, a pudding & a G&T each…….it will be lunch at one if our houses next time! Can’t see eating out places doing well at that price…..the place was busy though.

A visit from Lydia tonight so late posting. So lovely to see her. Garth mowed the grass!
Pat Knowles

Year 13 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
June 26th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
I've watched lots of Glastonbury , live and on the red button too. Elton was fabulous and I also said to Jane, his voice was very good for 76. I think the best way to appreciate Glastonbury is from the comfort of one's sofa :)
June 26th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
@phil_howcroft I agree & looking at those crowds I would be scared I couldn’t get out! It was awesome!
June 26th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@happypat Pat , large crowds are alway dangerous places , I'm always aware of my surroundings at football matches , doing a mini risk assessment
June 26th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
June 26th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
What fun. And we have the same Lush lampshade in blue.
June 26th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
@boxplayer I love Lush lampshades, we have a few! Great taste we both have! 🤣
June 26th, 2023  
