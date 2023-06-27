Previous
Magazine delivering by happypat
Photo 4171

Magazine delivering

Harry has 110 free local Focus magazines to deliver once a month.
It’s a job he really enjoys but just at the moment he’s not up to it so I did my bit yesterday morning. We both went but I did loads more posting through letter boxes than he did as there was a fair bit of talking.
I take my hat off to postmen, it’s a hard slog delivering. It’s the quite a hilly area so with walking up & down plus up steps & opening gates, I was worn out!
It’s not all hand delivered as some go to the holiday parks so they are dropped off in the offices.

This thatched cottage is opposite where we used to live.
27th June 2023 27th Jun 23

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 13 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1142% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
I expect you bumped into many people you knew. Nice shot and a good way to get some exercise
June 27th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice shot do hope Harry is improving
June 27th, 2023  
carol white ace
A lovely composition and capture.Fav😊
June 27th, 2023  
julia ace
That's quite a job.. but I guess could be enjoyable on a nice day.
Cute cottage.
June 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise