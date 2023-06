Stocking up

I visited the garden centre this afternoon.

I’ve been doing lots of weeding now the soil is wet. It’s been impossible while it’s been so hot as the SIL has been like concrete but it’s so easy now.



There are lots of bare spots so have been picking larger plants that will grow in size & area over the years.

I’m aiming for a herbaceous border look!

Must fill that border up so it will be less work in years to come!!!



It’s a bit shocking how things add up when you get to the till!! 🤣🤣