Charity afternoon.

Abby who is a teacher is going to spend her summer holidays in South Africa working for this charity. She went last summer & really enjoyed it.

There are so many orphans in S.Africa & the charity finds families to take them in as sort of foster parents. Many of the women are in their sixties with very little themselves but they open up their homes for these vulnerable children.

Abby pays for her own expenses but likes to take a donation to help with costs.

It was a good afternoon.

Took us ages to get there as there had been a milk tanker over turned at 7.30am so the M6 was fully closed & all roads round us were gridlocked!

The roads are a nightmare these days!