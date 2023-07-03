Previous
Birds of a feather…… by happypat
Birds of a feather……

Out of the wind us older ones sat in the summer house.
Scones with jam & cream.

Just a diary shot so no need to comment.
I’m a bit distracted at the moment, back to normal in a day or two .
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful! Always nice to be out of the wind especially with scones!
July 3rd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
The best place out of the wind , especially when enjoying a cream tea!
July 3rd, 2023  
