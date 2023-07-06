Previous
Not birds but cocks of a feather! Re last post! 🤣🤣 by happypat
Not birds but cocks of a feather! Re last post! 🤣🤣

Sorry absent a bit this week as Harry hasn’t been at all well after his hernia operation. Upset all his system & he’s felt sick, weak & worried.
Two lots of tablets & fingers crossed he’s a bit better today.
These operations aren’t as easy as we get older.

I was in Blackpool a week or so ago & loved these old guys sheltering from the sun, looked like they were having a good old chinwag!

A bit blurred & I suppose I could have gone nearer & taken a proper photo but didn’t like to.
Hazel ace
So sorry Harry has been so poorly and hope he feels much better soon.
July 6th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
They look as if they are lining up for a race! 😂
July 6th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
They don’t look quite as happy! Do hope your husband settles quickly
July 6th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Oh I do wish Harry well soon. Sometimes it is the side effects of the meds that cause new troubles. Hopefully he will be brighter soon.
Ha, LOVE this picture!
July 6th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Oh cute, I love the motors! Sorry to hear about Harry. Glad you're looking after him, and hope he's feeling better soon
July 6th, 2023  
julia ace
It's a great street photo.. looks like they are lining up for a race..
Hope Harry has improved and feeling better..
July 6th, 2023  
