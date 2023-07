Not birds but cocks of a feather! Re last post! 不不

Sorry absent a bit this week as Harry hasnt been at all well after his hernia operation. Upset all his system & hes felt sick, weak & worried.

Two lots of tablets & fingers crossed hes a bit better today.

These operations arent as easy as we get older.



I was in Blackpool a week or so ago & loved these old guys sheltering from the sun, looked like they were having a good old chinwag!



A bit blurred & I suppose I could have gone nearer & taken a proper photo but didnt like to.