Not birds but cocks of a feather! Re last post! 🤣🤣

Sorry absent a bit this week as Harry hasn’t been at all well after his hernia operation. Upset all his system & he’s felt sick, weak & worried.

Two lots of tablets & fingers crossed he’s a bit better today.

These operations aren’t as easy as we get older.



I was in Blackpool a week or so ago & loved these old guys sheltering from the sun, looked like they were having a good old chinwag!



A bit blurred & I suppose I could have gone nearer & taken a proper photo but didn’t like to.