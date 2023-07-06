Not birds but cocks of a feather! Re last post! 🤣🤣
Sorry absent a bit this week as Harry hasn’t been at all well after his hernia operation. Upset all his system & he’s felt sick, weak & worried.
Two lots of tablets & fingers crossed he’s a bit better today.
These operations aren’t as easy as we get older.
I was in Blackpool a week or so ago & loved these old guys sheltering from the sun, looked like they were having a good old chinwag!
A bit blurred & I suppose I could have gone nearer & taken a proper photo but didn’t like to.
Ha, LOVE this picture!
Hope Harry has improved and feeling better..