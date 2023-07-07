Haircut time

A treat today as it was haircut appointment day.

It’s our nieces salon so have been going for years & it’s always a pleasant experience & we had a good laugh.



The garden judges for the show were here this morning judging. The garden wasn’t at its pristine best as the lawn mower is out of sorts but it was good enough. Just in to make up the numbers really.

Harry is feeling a bit better but I rang the surgery this morning & they have changed his pills as they were making him feel sick.

A few baked beans & a hash brown tonight followed by jelly.

Odd diet but it’s what he fancied.

He’s going to take a turn round the garden tonight.

Andy Murray out of Wimbledon sadly….pity they had to finish playing last night as he would have won if he’s been allowed to carry on…..curfew at 11pm.