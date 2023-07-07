Previous
Haircut time by happypat
Haircut time

A treat today as it was haircut appointment day.
It’s our nieces salon so have been going for years & it’s always a pleasant experience & we had a good laugh.

The garden judges for the show were here this morning judging. The garden wasn’t at its pristine best as the lawn mower is out of sorts but it was good enough. Just in to make up the numbers really.
Harry is feeling a bit better but I rang the surgery this morning & they have changed his pills as they were making him feel sick.
A few baked beans & a hash brown tonight followed by jelly.
Odd diet but it’s what he fancied.
He’s going to take a turn round the garden tonight.
Andy Murray out of Wimbledon sadly….pity they had to finish playing last night as he would have won if he’s been allowed to carry on…..curfew at 11pm.
Pat Knowles


@happypat
Year 13 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Sarah Bremner
Always good to have a relaxing time at hairdresser. Can be rather stressful if you are not sure!!! Hope Harry is soon feeling much better.
July 7th, 2023  
carol white
A lovely candid capture.
July 7th, 2023  
julia
Looks a very roomy salon. Always good to have a good nutters and catch up at the hairdressers..
Hope Harry caries on improving..Good luck with the garden.
July 7th, 2023  
Joan Robillard
Nice
July 7th, 2023  
Dianne
The garden competition sounds fun, but a shame the lawns weren’t pristine as that makes a difference! Hopefully Harry has turned a corner and just keeps improving.
July 7th, 2023  
