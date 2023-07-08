Sign up
Photo 4179
Garstang scarecrow weekend
Nipped out late afternoon specially to take a photo of this shop I photographed a good few times.
Suddenly thought the shops will be closed on a Sunday so the scarecrows that are outside will be in the shops.
We can vote so 482 must be remembered!
Harry on the mend, he’s eating a bit more.
Please note two of these are real people!! 🤣
8th July 2023
