Previous
Photo 4183
Torpedoes
We used to buy these liquorice torpedoes when I was a child.
They seem to be back on the sweet shop shelves.
I quite like them & because they aren’t chocolate they aren’t fattening?
Pull the other one!
12th July 2023
12th Jul 23
1
1
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 13 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
4993
photos
130
followers
118
following
1146% complete
View this month »
4176
4177
4178
4179
4180
4181
4182
4183
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
12th July 2023 8:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sweets
Kitty Hawke
ace
Oh my.....I used to love these...............
July 12th, 2023
