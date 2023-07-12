Previous
Torpedoes by happypat
Photo 4183

Torpedoes

We used to buy these liquorice torpedoes when I was a child.
They seem to be back on the sweet shop shelves.
I quite like them & because they aren’t chocolate they aren’t fattening?
Pull the other one!
12th July 2023 12th Jul 23

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 13 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1146% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kitty Hawke ace
Oh my.....I used to love these...............
July 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise