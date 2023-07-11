Books & Bins

Tuesday & it’s library day & always dustbin day on a Tuesday too.

Every three weeks the mobile library parks outside & I use it even though I much prefer the public library in Garstang or my kindle. I’m sure I will be very glad of that library van in the future.



Two of my neighbours too so out of the whole village of Little Eccleston there are only the three of us! It was Lesley’s on the left birthday today. I asked her if she was doing anything special but she said no only Keep Fit.

She lives on her own so quite sad really.



Our pot holey road there for all to see….the state of the roads in the UK is atrocious!



Harry went to the village cafe for his bowing lunch & walked back.