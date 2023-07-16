Sign up
Photo 4186
Photo 4186
Show snaps
Late posting as it’s been a long day.
Just a quick sample of a few snapshots.
I managed to watch most of the epic men’s final at Wimbledon too……what a match that was.
Out for show supper this evening.
16th July 2023
16th Jul 23
4
0
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 13 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
4996
photos
130
followers
118
following
1146% complete
View this month »
4179
4180
4181
4182
4183
4184
4185
4186
Tags
show
,
great
,
eccleston
,
2023
Lou Ann
ace
A lovely collage! How fun it must have been.
July 16th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A fabulous collage
July 16th, 2023
bkb in the city
Fun collage
July 16th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
fabulous montage Pat , I remember you used to enter the photography exhibition (and win) most years !!!
July 16th, 2023
