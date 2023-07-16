Previous
Show snaps by happypat
Photo 4186

Show snaps

Late posting as it’s been a long day.
Just a quick sample of a few snapshots.

I managed to watch most of the epic men’s final at Wimbledon too……what a match that was.
Out for show supper this evening.

16th July 2023 16th Jul 23

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 13 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1146% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
A lovely collage! How fun it must have been.
July 16th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A fabulous collage
July 16th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Fun collage
July 16th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
fabulous montage Pat , I remember you used to enter the photography exhibition (and win) most years !!!
July 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise