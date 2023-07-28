Sign up
Photo 4194
365 visitors
Three years since I met up with Sallie & Allan.
@sarah19
Our house was still in building progress then so it was nice they came back to check the finished building out.
It was so lovely to see them……we go back a long time, three houses since!
Sallie bought cake!! Always welcome & my favourite choux pastry buns.
We had a good catch up & heard all their news.
Thank you for a lovely morning Allan & Sallie.
I’ve been slacking lately & out tonight but I will catch up on your photos tomorrow if not before!
28th July 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 13 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Brennie B
Ahh nice to see you Pat. Lovely to catch up with friends x
July 28th, 2023
