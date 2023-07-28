365 visitors

Previous
Three years since I met up with Sallie & Allan. @sarah19

Our house was still in building progress then so it was nice they came back to check the finished building out.
It was so lovely to see them……we go back a long time, three houses since!

Sallie bought cake!! Always welcome & my favourite choux pastry buns.

We had a good catch up & heard all their news.

Thank you for a lovely morning Allan & Sallie.

I’ve been slacking lately & out tonight but I will catch up on your photos tomorrow if not before!
Brennie B
Ahh nice to see you Pat. Lovely to catch up with friends x
July 28th, 2023  
