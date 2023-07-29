Previous
Living wall. by happypat
Photo 4195

Living wall.

We had Connie yesterday while family went to Manchester to visit Jack & a bit of shopping.
Connie is not a city girl!
When I took her home last night I took this photo of Garth’s on going living wall.

It’s rather splendid don’t you think & of course quite a few more plants to add yet.
All the plants have their own watering system at the back…..it’s all quite scientific it seems.
The light wasn’t too good but when it’s finished & developed I will show you again

Thank you for all your comments on my weary offerings this last week. Been short of time somehow but hope to do better.
29th July 2023 29th Jul 23

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 13 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1149% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

April ace
That looks wonderful!
July 30th, 2023  
Kitty Hawke ace
Ohhh...that looks so interesting....the cat does not look impressed at all !
July 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise