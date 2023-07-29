Living wall.

We had Connie yesterday while family went to Manchester to visit Jack & a bit of shopping.

Connie is not a city girl!

When I took her home last night I took this photo of Garth’s on going living wall.



It’s rather splendid don’t you think & of course quite a few more plants to add yet.

All the plants have their own watering system at the back…..it’s all quite scientific it seems.

The light wasn’t too good but when it’s finished & developed I will show you again



Thank you for all your comments on my weary offerings this last week. Been short of time somehow but hope to do better.