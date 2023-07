Lunch out

A friend took me out to lunch today because I have been taking her places while she couldn’t drive after her cataract op.

A plant based cafe it was absolutely heaving……Monday so most places shut round us, thankfully we booked a table.



I’m so fed up with is weather, nothing but rain rain rain…..it even puts Preston at the top with 303%. more rain than normal for this time of the year.



Harry went out in his car today.