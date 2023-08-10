Previous
Maggie by happypat
Photo 4204

Maggie

One of our lovely neighbours Maggie has Parkinson’s disease.
She is amazing pushing herself all the time by walking, walking, walking. We see her going past our house two or three times a day.
Her husband Greg is also going through radiation treatment for throat & upper oesophagus cancer.
He on his fourth week of six & is finding it hard.
Nevertheless they have just walked past holding hands & out for their evening walk.
Always smiling too. I admire them tremendously.
Puts our troubles firmly in their place!

Taken in Maggie’s back garden.
10th August 2023 10th Aug 23

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 13 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1151% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
What lovely thoughts Pat, and what a beautiful garden
August 10th, 2023  
julia ace
Well they have a nice garden to enjoy.. Yes we need reminders sometimes that there is someone worse off than ourselves..
August 10th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How lovely ..a beautiful.and easy to maintain garden. So good sometimes to find how lucky we are.
August 10th, 2023  
bkb in the city
They sound like amazing people. We will remember them on prayer
August 10th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
What a sad situation for the two of them, but it sounds as if they are making the best of it. It’s a lovely garden.
August 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise