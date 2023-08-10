Maggie

One of our lovely neighbours Maggie has Parkinson’s disease.

She is amazing pushing herself all the time by walking, walking, walking. We see her going past our house two or three times a day.

Her husband Greg is also going through radiation treatment for throat & upper oesophagus cancer.

He on his fourth week of six & is finding it hard.

Nevertheless they have just walked past holding hands & out for their evening walk.

Always smiling too. I admire them tremendously.

Puts our troubles firmly in their place!



Taken in Maggie’s back garden.