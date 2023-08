Another headless man

This is The Pinfold in the village.

It’s the place where animals were penned in if they had strayed or were lost.

The field next to it is being developed for some very smart houses & the Pinfold was part of the purchase deal

To the owners credit he has turned this small walled are into a place to sit & chat.

Unfortunately part of the bench has been commandeered by this interloper!



Apparently the village bloom gardeners are the culprits!