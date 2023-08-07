View from that bench with the silent companion.

Sitting next to the bottom half of man I took this photo.

He had no comment!! 🤣🤣



Speaks for itself really, post office on the right which is next to the butchers(out of sight)

0n the left you can see the side if the Black Bull pub & then to the left of that is Pebbys the very popular patisserie.



One evening I will sit across on a bench there & take a photo of this side.



Harry has had an appointment at the doctors & blood sample taken & booked in for lots of tests just to discount any worries.



Thank you for all your continued support for his health.