View from that bench with the silent companion.

Sitting next to the bottom half of man I took this photo.

He had no comment!! 不不



Speaks for itself really, post office on the right which is next to the butchers(out of sight)

0n the left you can see the side if the Black Bull pub & then to the left of that is Pebbys the very popular patisserie.



One evening I will sit across on a bench there & take a photo of this side.



Harry has had an appointment at the doctors & blood sample taken & booked in for lots of tests just to discount any worries.



Thank you for all your continued support for his health.