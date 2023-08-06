Previous
Silent companion!

Weird isn’t it?
The new flower shop seems to have taken it into their heads to place these jean clad legs on a couple of benches in the village. It must be them as they have one on the tractor outside their shop.
I haven’t heard any comments from anyone & it’s good of them to add decoration in the form of flowers but they are not my cup of tea at all!
I took a walk tonight as I have been reading all day & needed the exercise. Thought I would rest on a bench in the Square but the odd man makes me jump ever time besides taking a space on the bench!

