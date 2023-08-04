Previous
Swan family by happypat
Swan family

The resident swans & their family of six on the River Wyre down by the Cartford Inn.

Popped into Preston today to take a friend to the railway station. I shan’t be going back in a hurry …..quite depressing!
Too many folk looking homeless, too many vaping, too many eating stuff in the street & too many shops shut down.

I have become allergic to big towns & cities,
Pat Knowles

@happypat
Year 13 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
julia ace
You are right.. we 'Village' people are a bit City'phobic.. lucky for us we don't have to venture further field than our two close towns.. Though saying that are off to the city today for a Camera Club interclub prize giving .. hopefully I have some news for tonight 365..
August 4th, 2023  
Brennie B
Love the family of swans.
You know I have gone like that about city and big towns .no enthusiasm to go any more. Used love day in Manchester or Liverpool etc. But not now !
August 4th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely peaceful scene with the Swans and their family of six still intact!
I find no fun in large towns and cities - take me out to the country side any day!!
August 4th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely countryside scene. I have to agree about cities & towns, not the nicest places to be!
August 4th, 2023  
Sue Cooper ace
This is a lovely capture. Fav.
I agree with you about big towns and cities, I don’t like them either.
August 4th, 2023  
