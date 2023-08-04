Swan family

The resident swans & their family of six on the River Wyre down by the Cartford Inn.
Popped into Preston today to take a friend to the railway station. I shan’t be going back in a hurry …..quite depressing!
Too many folk looking homeless, too many vaping, too many eating stuff in the street & too many shops shut down.
You know I have gone like that about city and big towns .no enthusiasm to go any more. Used love day in Manchester or Liverpool etc. But not now !
I find no fun in large towns and cities - take me out to the country side any day!!
I agree with you about big towns and cities, I don’t like them either.